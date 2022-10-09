BIDR Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.41 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One BIDR token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $14.79 million and $20.41 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 tokens. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @tokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling BIDR

According to CryptoCompare, “BIDR (BIDR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. BIDR has a current supply of 645,700,000,000 with 225,715,436,474.28632 in circulation. The last known price of BIDR is 0.00006547 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $9,688,185.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tokocrypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

