Bill Few Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Trading Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

