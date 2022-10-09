BillionHappiness (BHC) Tops One Day Volume of $125,857.00

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, BillionHappiness has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. BillionHappiness has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $125,857.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BillionHappiness coin can currently be bought for approximately $45.99 or 0.00236572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BillionHappiness Profile

BillionHappiness’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.finance. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BillionHappiness Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Billion Happiness is a blockchain community-based project for Defi, Yield Farming, Staking and NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BillionHappiness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BillionHappiness should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BillionHappiness using one of the exchanges listed above.

