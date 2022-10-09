Binamon (BMON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $109,656.00

Binamon (BMON) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Binamon has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $109,656.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binamon has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Binamon token can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00046175 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001839 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $314.50 or 0.01616458 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Binamon Profile

BMON is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,111,015 tokens. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binamon is binamon.org.

Buying and Selling Binamon

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon (BMON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Binamon has a current supply of 231,713,307 with 115,453,949 in circulation. The last known price of Binamon is 0.01480133 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $83,458.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://binamon.org/.”

