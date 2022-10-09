Binance Multi-Chain Capital (BMCC) Price Hits $0.0000

Binance Multi-Chain Capital (BMCC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Binance Multi-Chain Capital has a market cap of $53,877.11 and approximately $37,405.00 worth of Binance Multi-Chain Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Multi-Chain Capital token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance Multi-Chain Capital has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Binance Multi-Chain Capital
Binance Multi-Chain Capital was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Binance Multi-Chain Capital’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Binance Multi-Chain Capital’s official message board is medium.com/@bmccapital1. Binance Multi-Chain Capital’s official Twitter account is @binancemcc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Multi-Chain Capital is bmcc.finance.
Buying and Selling Binance Multi-Chain Capital
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Multi-Chain Capital directly using U.S. dollars.
