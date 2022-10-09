Bincentive (BCNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13,165.00

Bincentive (BCNT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Bincentive has a market cap of $15.16 million and $13,165.00 worth of Bincentive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bincentive token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bincentive has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bincentive’s genesis date was July 25th, 2018. Bincentive’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bincentive is medium.com/@bincentive. Bincentive’s official Twitter account is @bincentivetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bincentive is bincentive.com. The Reddit community for Bincentive is https://reddit.com/r/bincentive.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bincentive (BCNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bincentive has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bincentive is 0.0112001 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16,451.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bincentive.com/.”

