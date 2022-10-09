Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Increased to $309.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $238.00 to $309.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.38.

Biogen stock opened at $257.89 on Thursday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $288.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.53 and a 200 day moving average of $210.41.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

