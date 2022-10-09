Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $257.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $288.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.53 and a 200 day moving average of $210.41.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

