Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $153.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.25.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BHVN. Wedbush cut Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut Biohaven from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven
In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven
Biohaven Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $14.34.
Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The business had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Biohaven
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
Featured Stories
