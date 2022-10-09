BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. BIOLASE has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 42.72%.
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
