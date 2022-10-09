BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. BIOLASE has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 42.72%.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

BIOLASE Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BIOLASE by 117.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in BIOLASE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 39,281 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

