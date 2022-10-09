Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Birks Group stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

