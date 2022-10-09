Bismuth Price Tops $0.0351 on Major Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $825,309.54 and $1,116.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00019230 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuthplatform.com. The Reddit community for Bismuth is https://reddit.com/r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @bismuthplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth (BIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate BIS through the process of mining. Bismuth has a current supply of 30,651,124.71569316 with 23,482,989.26233752 in circulation. The last known price of Bismuth is 0.03594659 USD and is down -7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $40.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bismuthplatform.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.