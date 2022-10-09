BitBall Price Down 30% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, BitBall has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $312,180.15 and approximately $4,227.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00896471 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 606,692,575 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @bitball_erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/@bitballerc20. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

BitBall Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall (BTB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. BitBall has a current supply of 999,999,999 with 606,692,575.3291503 in circulation. The last known price of BitBall is 0.00051018 USD and is down -42.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $143,843.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitball-btb.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

