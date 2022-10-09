Bitball Treasure Price Reaches $17.13 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $113.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.13 or 0.00088048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitball Treasure launched on August 19th, 2018. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @bitballtreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bitball Treasure has a current supply of 0 with 450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Bitball Treasure is 17.1354559 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $113.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitball-btb.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

