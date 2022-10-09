BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $138,140.12 and approximately $894.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @bcvofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.bitcv.com."

