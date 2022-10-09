Bitcicoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $56.07 Million (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $56.07 million and $2.49 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcicoin

Bitcicoin (CRYPTO:BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

