Bitcoin Asset Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $695,804.82 (BTA)

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Bitcoin Asset has a market capitalization of $695,804.82 and approximately $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Asset coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Asset has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Asset alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021026 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00278127 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001363 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003314 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029586 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003351 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Bitcoin Asset Profile

Bitcoin Asset (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official message board is bitcoinasset.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Asset is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinasset and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Asset’s official website is bitcoinasset.io. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassetx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Asset

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Asset (BTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bitcoin Asset has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Asset is 0.00353826 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $69.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoinasset.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Asset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Asset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Asset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.