Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $54.00

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 34.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $54.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 53% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00067945 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BCA through the process of mining. Bitcoin Atom has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 18,418,931.25 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Atom is 0.07100218 USD and is down -6.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $57.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoinatom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

