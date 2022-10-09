Bitcoin Gold Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.88 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 10% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $373.73 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $21.34 or 0.00109889 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00281608 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00069514 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003838 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BTG through the process of mining. Bitcoin Gold has a current supply of 17,513,923.589. The last known price of Bitcoin Gold is 21.05405132 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $22,524,128.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoingold.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.