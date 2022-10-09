Bitcoin Vault Price Hits $2.50 (BTCV)

Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Bitcoin Vault has a market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $63,451.00 worth of Bitcoin Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Vault coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.50 or 0.00012871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Vault has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,430.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00602568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00255957 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005420 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Bitcoin Vault Coin Profile

Bitcoin Vault (CRYPTO:BTCV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2019. Bitcoin Vault’s total supply is 13,387,175 coins and its circulating supply is 2,095,618 coins. Bitcoin Vault’s official website is bitcoinvault.global. Bitcoin Vault’s official Twitter account is @vaultbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Vault

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Users are able to generate BTCV through the process of mining. Bitcoin Vault has a current supply of 13,387,175 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Vault is 2.56786126 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $12,079.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoinvault.global/.”

