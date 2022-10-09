BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $20,658.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00281971 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00109553 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00069558 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003837 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,671,971,868 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinzteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is https://reddit.com/r/btczcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate BTCZ through the process of mining. BitcoinZ has a current supply of 10,659,708,632 with 11,669,603,118 in circulation. The last known price of BitcoinZ is 0.00022105 USD and is up 7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $66,205.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://btcz.rocks/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

