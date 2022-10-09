BitCore (BTX) Trading Down 11% This Week

BitCore (BTX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $944,127.72 and approximately $127,379.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,456.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00275170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00138736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.66 or 0.00753787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.06 or 0.00601670 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00256932 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is https://reddit.com/r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitCore is medium.com/@bitcore_btx.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore (BTX) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BTX through the process of mining. BitCore has a current supply of 18,617,494.848048 with 18,116,535.73145418 in circulation. The last known price of BitCore is 0.05126016 USD and is down -16.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $100,961.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcore.cc/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.