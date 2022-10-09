BitDNS (DNS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $327.79 Million

BitDNS (DNS) traded down 53% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, BitDNS has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One BitDNS coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDNS has a market capitalization of $327.79 million and $35,183.00 worth of BitDNS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BitDNS

BitDNS’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. BitDNS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. BitDNS’s official Twitter account is @BitdnsO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDNS is www.bitdns.vip.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDNS is the core infrastructure of the distributed Internet. On the BitDNS network, users are autonomous and domain names are decentralized. BitDNS builds distributed domain names through BitUID infrastructure, wallets, and routers. In addition, BitDNS plans to connect most mainstream public chains.”

