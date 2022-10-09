Bitnity (BTNTY) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Bitnity (BTNTY) traded down 35.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Bitnity has traded 123.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitnity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitnity has a market cap of $14,584.20 and approximately $10,086.00 worth of Bitnity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitnity Profile

Bitnity launched on August 15th, 2022. Bitnity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,000 tokens. Bitnity’s official Twitter account is @bitnity. The official website for Bitnity is bitnity.com.

Buying and Selling Bitnity

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnity (BTNTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitnity has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitnity is 0.0000313 USD and is up 57.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $43.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitnity.com.”

