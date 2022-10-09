Bitrue Coin (BTR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.80 Million

Bitrue Coin (BTR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Bitrue Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,442.39 or 1.00015587 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003533 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064212 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Token Profile

Bitrue Coin is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2021. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 801,307,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,421,228 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitrueofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue. Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitrueofficial.

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bitrue Coin has a current supply of 801,307,097.3484074 with 131,421,228.34840733 in circulation. The last known price of Bitrue Coin is 0.05275312 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $3,153,594.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitrue.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.