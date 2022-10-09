Bjorn B. Thaler Sells 325,575 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $5,593,378.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

1Life Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

ONEM opened at $16.98 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.28.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ONEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,189,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,205,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Stories

