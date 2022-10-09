Bjorn B. Thaler Sells 325,575 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEMGet Rating) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $5,593,378.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ONEM opened at $16.98 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.28.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,189,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,205,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

