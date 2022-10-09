Black Phoenix (BPX) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Black Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $158,644.52 and $97,385.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Black Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Black Phoenix has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Black Phoenix

Black Phoenix (BPX) is a token. It was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 tokens. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @officialbpx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Black Phoenix’s official website is www.blackphoenixbpx.com. The Reddit community for Black Phoenix is https://reddit.com/r/officialblackphoenix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Black Phoenix’s official message board is blackphoenixbpx.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Black Phoenix

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Phoenix (BPX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Black Phoenix has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Black Phoenix is 0.00010715 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $98,146.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.blackphoenixbpx.com.”

