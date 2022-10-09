BLACK SHIBA INU Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $51,506.73 (SHIBB)

BLACK SHIBA INU (SHIBB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One BLACK SHIBA INU token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLACK SHIBA INU has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. BLACK SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $51,506.73 and approximately $31,865.00 worth of BLACK SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLACK SHIBA INU alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BLACK SHIBA INU Token Profile

BLACK SHIBA INU’s genesis date was October 30th, 2021. BLACK SHIBA INU’s total supply is 5,000,000,000,000 tokens. BLACK SHIBA INU’s official website is blackshibainu.finance. BLACK SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @blackshiba_king.

BLACK SHIBA INU Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLACK SHIBA INU (SHIBB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BLACK SHIBA INU has a current supply of 5,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BLACK SHIBA INU is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,838.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackshibainu.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLACK SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLACK SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLACK SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLACK SHIBA INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLACK SHIBA INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.