BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11. 66 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.12% of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

