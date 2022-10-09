Blizzard Network (BLIZZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1,059.24

Blizzard Network (BLIZZ) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Blizzard Network has a market cap of $1,059.24 and approximately $4.00 worth of Blizzard Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blizzard Network has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Blizzard Network token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Blizzard Network’s total supply is 600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,000 tokens. Blizzard Network’s official Twitter account is @blizzardavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blizzard Network’s official website is blizzard.network.

According to CryptoCompare, "Blizzard Network (BLIZZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Blizzard Network has a current supply of 600,000 with 540,000 in circulation. More information can be found at https://blizzard.network/."

