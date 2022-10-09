Blockius (BLOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3,716.90

Blockius (BLOS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Blockius has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockius has a market capitalization of $3,716.90 and $20,939.00 worth of Blockius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Blockius

Blockius’ launch date was March 21st, 2022. Blockius’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,000 tokens. The official message board for Blockius is blockius.medium.com. Blockius’ official Twitter account is @blockius_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockius is blockius.io.

Blockius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockius (BLOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockius has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Blockius is 0.01204096 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $48.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockius.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

