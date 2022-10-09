Blocks Space (BLS) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Blocks Space (BLS) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Blocks Space token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blocks Space has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Blocks Space has a total market cap of $77,005.66 and approximately $9,804.00 worth of Blocks Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blocks Space alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10523145 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010212 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Blocks Space Token Profile

Blocks Space’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. Blocks Space’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,600 tokens. The official message board for Blocks Space is 1000blocks.medium.com. Blocks Space’s official website is 1000blocks.space. Blocks Space’s official Twitter account is @1000blocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocks Space is https://reddit.com/r/1000blocks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocks Space

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocks Space (BLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blocks Space has a current supply of 42,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Blocks Space is 0.00429151 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $120.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://1000blocks.space.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocks Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocks Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocks Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocks Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocks Space and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.