BlockSAFU Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,028.00 (BSAFU)

BlockSAFU (BSAFU) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. BlockSAFU has a market capitalization of $47,378.55 and approximately $13,028.00 worth of BlockSAFU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlockSAFU has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One BlockSAFU token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlockSAFU alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BlockSAFU Token Profile

BlockSAFU’s genesis date was February 13th, 2022. BlockSAFU’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BlockSAFU’s official website is token.blocksafu.com. BlockSAFU’s official Twitter account is @blocksafu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockSAFU

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockSAFU (BSAFU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlockSAFU has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlockSAFU is 0.00004709 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://token.blocksafu.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockSAFU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockSAFU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockSAFU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockSAFU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockSAFU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.