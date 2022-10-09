BlockWarrior Price Reaches $0.0009 (BLWA)

BlockWarrior (BLWA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, BlockWarrior has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. BlockWarrior has a total market cap of $97,200.00 and approximately $9,453.00 worth of BlockWarrior was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockWarrior token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlockWarrior alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BlockWarrior

BlockWarrior’s genesis date was October 30th, 2021. BlockWarrior’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. BlockWarrior’s official Twitter account is @blockwarriornft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlockWarrior is https://reddit.com/r/BlockWarrior. BlockWarrior’s official website is www.blockwarrior.io. BlockWarrior’s official message board is medium.com/@blockwarrior.

BlockWarrior Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockWarrior (BLWA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlockWarrior has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlockWarrior is 0.00089254 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $571.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.blockwarrior.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockWarrior directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockWarrior should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockWarrior using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockWarrior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockWarrior and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.