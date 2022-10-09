Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and $2,314.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s genesis date was June 10th, 2013. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @bloomzedinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2013and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 38,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is 0.21588175 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,028.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bloomzed.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

