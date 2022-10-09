Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Insider Buys £39,300 in Stock

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) insider John Rennocks purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £39,300 ($47,486.71).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock opened at GBX 134.50 ($1.63) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £822.40 million and a PE ratio of 384.29. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 114.03 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 147 ($1.78).

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.05. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Featured Stories

