Bmail Hits One Day Volume of $16,120.00 (BML)

Bmail (BML) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Bmail token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bmail has traded 74% lower against the dollar. Bmail has a total market cap of $1,098.10 and $16,120.00 worth of Bmail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Bmail

Bmail’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. Bmail’s total supply is 888,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. The official website for Bmail is www.bmail.media. Bmail’s official Twitter account is @bmail_web3. The official message board for Bmail is medium.com/@bmail_web3. The Reddit community for Bmail is https://reddit.com/r/bmailweb3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bmail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bmail (BML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bmail has a current supply of 888,888,888,888 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bmail is 0.00000001 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.bmail.media/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bmail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bmail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bmail using one of the exchanges listed above.

