BMAX (BMAX) Tops One Day Volume of $917,441.00

BMAX (BMAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One BMAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000749 BTC on major exchanges. BMAX has a market cap of $95,857.98 and approximately $917,441.00 worth of BMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BMAX has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BMAX

BMAX launched on April 18th, 2022. BMAX’s official Twitter account is @bitrueofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. BMAX’s official website is www.bitrue.com.

BMAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BMAX (BMAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. BMAX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BMAX is 0.14560388 USD and is down -6.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $249,016.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitrue.com/.”

