BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of SKE opened at $4.46 on Friday. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $336.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.46.

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

