BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Tops $44.89 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $278.22 or 0.01428603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $44.89 billion and approximately $922.28 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 161,337,261 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is www.binance.com.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 161,337,261.09. The last known price of BNB is 276.53680753 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1123 active market(s) with $611,028,693.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.