BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Tops $44.89 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $278.22 or 0.01428603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $44.89 billion and approximately $922.28 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 161,337,261 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is www.binance.com.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 161,337,261.09. The last known price of BNB is 276.53680753 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1123 active market(s) with $611,028,693.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/.”
Buying and Selling BNB
