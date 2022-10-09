BNBDeFi ($DEFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $36,144.00

BNBDeFi ($DEFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, BNBDeFi has traded 44.4% lower against the dollar. BNBDeFi has a market capitalization of $55,524.60 and $36,144.00 worth of BNBDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNBDeFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BNBDeFi Token Profile

BNBDeFi launched on February 23rd, 2022. BNBDeFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,000,003,102 tokens. BNBDeFi’s official website is bnbdefi.io. BNBDeFi’s official Twitter account is @bnbdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BNBDeFi is medium.com/@bnbdefi.

BNBDeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNBDeFi ($DEFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BNBDeFi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BNBDeFi is 0.00000007 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbdefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNBDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNBDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNBDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

