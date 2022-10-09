BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.26 to CHF 0.24 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Meyer Burger Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYBUF opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Meyer Burger Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

