Bomb US Money 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,590.00 (BUSM)

Bomb US Money (BUSM) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Bomb US Money has a market capitalization of $85,049.78 and approximately $15,590.00 worth of Bomb US Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bomb US Money has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Bomb US Money token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bomb US Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bomb US Money Token Profile

Bomb US Money’s genesis date was March 29th, 2022. Bomb US Money’s total supply is 1,600,000 tokens. The official message board for Bomb US Money is bombbshare.medium.com. Bomb US Money’s official website is busm.money. Bomb US Money’s official Twitter account is @bombmoneybsc.

Buying and Selling Bomb US Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Bomb US Money (BUSM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bomb US Money has a current supply of 1,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bomb US Money is 0.05288682 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://busm.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bomb US Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bomb US Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bomb US Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bomb US Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bomb US Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.