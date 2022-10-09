Bomb US Money (BUSM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85,049.78

Bomb US Money (BUSM) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. Bomb US Money has a total market capitalization of $85,049.78 and $15,590.00 worth of Bomb US Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bomb US Money has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bomb US Money token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bomb US Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bomb US Money Profile

Bomb US Money launched on March 29th, 2022. Bomb US Money’s total supply is 1,600,000 tokens. Bomb US Money’s official message board is bombbshare.medium.com. The official website for Bomb US Money is busm.money. Bomb US Money’s official Twitter account is @bombmoneybsc.

Buying and Selling Bomb US Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Bomb US Money (BUSM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bomb US Money has a current supply of 1,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bomb US Money is 0.05288682 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://busm.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bomb US Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bomb US Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bomb US Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bomb US Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bomb US Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.