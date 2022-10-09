Bombcrypto (BCOIN) Price Tops $0.0134 on Top Exchanges

Bombcrypto (BCOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Bombcrypto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bombcrypto has a total market cap of $144,588.26 and approximately $640,814.00 worth of Bombcrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bombcrypto has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bombcrypto Profile

Bombcrypto’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Bombcrypto’s total supply is 99,799,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,775,558 tokens. Bombcrypto’s official Twitter account is @bombcryptogame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bombcrypto is bombcrypto.medium.com. The official website for Bombcrypto is bombcrypto.io.

Buying and Selling Bombcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Bombcrypto (BCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bombcrypto has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Bombcrypto is 0.01309369 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $533,602.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bombcrypto.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bombcrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bombcrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bombcrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

