BonFi (BNF) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.00

BonFi (BNF) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One BonFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a market capitalization of $33,612.79 and $34.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BonFi Profile

BonFi’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 tokens. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/bonfi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BonFi

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi (BNF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. BonFi has a current supply of 962,499,999 with 297,418,335 in circulation. The last known price of BonFi is 0.00011301 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $62.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bon.finance.”

