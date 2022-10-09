Boson Protocol Market Cap Reaches $20.56 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Boson Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.56 million and approximately $665,129.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol’s genesis date was April 14th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,710,862 tokens. Boson Protocol’s official website is bosonprotocol.io. Boson Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bosonprotocol. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bosonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Boson Protocol has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 93,710,862.18 in circulation. The last known price of Boson Protocol is 0.22081632 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $2,054,543.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://bosonprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.