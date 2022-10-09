Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,779 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $40,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 574,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 45,518 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,713,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,397,000 after acquiring an additional 426,954 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,273,000 after acquiring an additional 184,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,606,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,411,000 after buying an additional 73,262 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,091 shares of company stock worth $7,383,282. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.