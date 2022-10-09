BOT (BOT) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

BOT (BOT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, BOT has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One BOT token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. BOT has a market capitalization of $216,473.63 and approximately $310,405.00 worth of BOT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,366.68 or 0.99988626 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002064 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063603 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022423 BTC.

BOT Profile

BOT is a token. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2022. BOT’s total supply is 991,207,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,453,464 tokens. The official message board for BOT is botplanet.medium.com. BOT’s official Twitter account is @botplanet_. BOT’s official website is botpla.net.

BOT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOT (BOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BOT has a current supply of 991,207,402 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BOT is 0.00297255 USD and is down -16.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $237,025.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://botpla.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

