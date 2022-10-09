Bounty0x Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30,684.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $192,346.14 and approximately $30,684.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is https://reddit.com/r/bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x (BNTY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bounty0x has a current supply of 499,999,999.96 with 232,720,096.676385 in circulation. The last known price of Bounty0x is 0.00081218 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $16,459.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bounty0x.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

